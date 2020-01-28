UW Presidential Search Committee to Review Applications

The search for the next president of the University of Wyoming is proceeding, as the presidential search committee is reviewing materials submitted by more than 60 applicants for the job.

The search committee chair, former Board of Trustees Chairman John MacPherson, of Saratoga, told the board last week that the committee intends to separate the applicants into three groups: those who will be interviewed; those who may merit additional discussion before they are added/not added to the interview list; and those who will not receive further consideration.

“I was personally surprised by both the number and quality of the applicants,” MacPherson says. “They truly represent a diversified group with varying backgrounds and experiences.”

On Feb. 4-5, the search committee plans to conduct video interviews of about 10 candidates and is expected to forward a list of about six semifinalists to the Board of Trustees. Members of the board should have access to those semifinalists’ materials Feb. 6.

The board is scheduled to conduct off-campus interviews of the semifinalists Feb. 12-13, then select about three finalists who will be publicly identified and invited to come to campus for open sessions with UW stakeholders during the week of Feb. 24. Visits to other Wyoming communities also are expected.

The board, which will interview the finalists Feb. 27, will accept public input before selecting the new president. During the week of March 2, the board may extend an offer to the candidate it selects. The new president is expected to be in office by July 1.

Acting President Neil Theobald has said that he is an applicant for the long-term position.

Other members of the search committee are: Megan Degenfelder, who served as president of the Associated Students of UW (ASUW) in 2011-12 and now works for Southland Royalty Co. in Cheyenne; former two-term Gov. Matt Mead; Rita Meyer, former state auditor who is the director of infrastructure investment for Rocky Mountain Power in Wyoming; Doug Stark, Riverton native, College of Agriculture and Natural Resources alumnus and recently retired CEO of Farm Credit Services of America; and Board of Trustees members Jeff Marsh, of Torrington, Macey Moore, of Douglas, and Laura Schmid-Pizzato, of Rock Springs.

Also on the committee are current ASUW President Jason Wilkins, of Cheyenne; law Professor Ken Chestek, chair of the Faculty Senate; Staff Senate President James Wheeler, a project coordinator in the Division of Student Affairs; 2018-19 ASUW President Alex Mulhall; Anne Alexander, associate vice provost for undergraduate education; visual and literary arts Professor Alyson Hagy; Associate Professor Matthew Painter, of the Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology; and Laura Shevling, senior director of financial systems and business optimization.

For more information on the presidential search, go to www.uwyo.edu/presidentsearch.