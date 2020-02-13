UW Releases Provost’s Honor Rolls For Sweetwater, Uinta Counties

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming has listed 20 students from Sweetwater County and seven students from Uinta County on the 2019 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll.

The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six, but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Students are:

Green River

Christopher L. Byrd

Tiffany Frey

Autumn Brooke Holmes

Mariah Lucero

Sydnee G. Sanchez

Rock Springs

Chad Eugene Baker

Jennifer D. Chick

Kailyne L. Dickinson

Austin Carter Egbert

Samantha A. Enokson

Mary R. Ferguson

Sarah R. Grimm

Karina Kachnowski

Zachary Gene Legerski

Joyce K. Lew

Megan D. Quinn

Autumn R. Rosenau

Taylor M. Tygum

Valerie Ann Vasquez

Ashley M. Willoughby

Evanston

Sondra Billman

Chase A. Cook

Teresa A. Hawkins

Byron McGuire

Kevin West

Lyman

Collin Mitchell Koch

Mountain View

Savannah Forbes McCracken