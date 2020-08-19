UW Study Shows Wyoming Mask Use has Increased

LARAMIE — A majority — 61 percent — of Wyoming residents say they have changed their daily routines by now wearing personal protective equipment, such as face masks, in public because of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

This is an increase of 8 percentage points since July 14 and an increase of 15 percentage points since April, according to the latest survey by the University of Wyoming’s Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC).

The survey, conducted Monday, Aug. 10, is the seventh of multiple surveys WYSAC is conducting to measure public opinion on a number of topics related to COVID-19. A total of 503 Wyoming residents participated in the latest survey representing all Wyoming counties, ages and genders, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.

When asked about the previous two weeks, 44 percent of Wyoming residents say they always wore a face mask when in indoor public places, an increase of 15 percentage points from last month. Additionally, 22 percent say they wore a mask often, an increase of 2 percentage points.

Almost half — 47 percent — of Wyoming residents say they would strongly support an ordinance that required people in their community to wear a face mask when visiting indoor public places, with an additional 13 percent saying they would somewhat support an ordinance.

When asked if they would support an ordinance requiring face mask use in outdoor public places, 21 percent of Wyoming residents say they would strongly support this, while 19 percent said they would somewhat support.

To see the survey methodology, chart, figures and complete survey results, go to https://wysac.uwyo.edu/wysac/.