UW Summer High School Institute Selects Participants

LARAMIE– An opportunity to achieve intellectual and personal growth for 69 talented rising juniors will be presented in the 34th annual Summer High School Institute (HSI) July 14 through August 3 at the University of Wyoming.
The students were selected primarily from high schools across Wyoming. UW offers them an opportunity to achieve intellectual and personal growth, cultivate their leadership capabilities and measure their capacities and interests.
UW faculty members will conduct problem-centered classes ranging from philosophy to DNA to robotics and criminal justice.
The three-week experience also will include athletic activities, talent shows, picnics, dances, a whitewater rafting trip, random acts of kindness, guest speakers, attendance at local dance performances, visits to museums and enrichment excursions.
High school administrators, counselors and teachers guided students through the application process. Selections were based on an application letter, a personal statement, a letter of recommendation, academic performance and extracurricular activity involvement.
Begun in 1985, the HSI program is sponsored by UW, with special funding from the Wyoming State Legislature.
Participants, listed by their high schools, are:
- Arvada-Clearmont High School — Sydney Haynes.
- Central High School (Cheyenne) — Josh Ahern, Kinsale Day, Kayla Kirkbride, Danielle Sawyer, Ella Spillman and Kymber Wolf.
- Cody High School — Trevor Freyder and Andrew Thomas.
- East High School (Cheyenne) — Weston Jensen.
- Encampment High School — Grace Tieszen.
- Evanston High School — Benjamin Cook, Kyleigh Diaz, Marinna Mentzel and Colter Walton.
- Glenrock High School — Maddelen Shadrick.
- Green River High School — Liberty Ferrell and Jessica Petri.
- Greybull High School — Monique Velasquez
- Kelly Walsh High School (Casper) — Presley Bloom, Ashlynn Eads, Rebekah Schoen, Kassidy Thomas and Mazzi Vlastos.
- Kemmerer High School — Sophia Failoni.
- Lander Valley High School — Wyatt Michaud.
- Laramie High School — Lexx Ferrin, Sydney Holles, Katie Kvenild, Fiona Mobley, Kallianne Pierantoni, Teagan Riedel, Treasure Struempf, Mimi Tan and Gage Vandiver.
- Lone Peak High School (Highland, Utah) — Jensen Anderson.
- Lovell High School — CJ Lindsay.
- Natrona County High School (Casper) — Margaret Gazda, Allison Hirdning, Max Radosevich and Gregory Saul.
- Pinedale High School — Jacob Johnson.
- Powell High School — Olivia Lobingier, Jenna Merritt and Elsie Spomer.
- Rawlins High School — Maia Bauer, Katelynn Gardner, Madelynn Kulmus, Lillian Laird and Jeremy Waller.
- Riverton High School — Llavon Addison, Bethany Castro, Jessica Rogers and Andrew Shroyer.
- Rocky Mountain High School (Cowley) — Maddie Collins.
- Saratoga High School — Jenna Cornwell.
- Sheridan High School — Sophie Destefano, Melah Garwood, Marguerite Hubert, Alyssa Mauck and Kathryn Moran.
- South High School (Cheyenne) — Alexandria Morris.
- St. Stephens High School — Laura Brown and Tatiana Montoya.
- Star Valley High School (Afton) — Parker Thompson.
- Ten Sleep High School — Anna Powell.
- Thunder Basin High School (Gillette) — Josh Guernsey.
- Torrington High School — Sera Glass.
- Worland High School — Olivia Thomas.