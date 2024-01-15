UW Swimming and Diving Faces University of Utah in GRHS Aquatic Center Friday

GREEN RIVER – Cowboy Swimming and Diving is headed to Green River. They will be facing the University of Utah. This will be the 10th meet between the two schools. Historically, Utah has a 5-4 record against the Cowboys.

The competition will take place this Friday and starts at 4 p.m. in the GRHS Aquatics Center. Admission is free for all fans.

The last meet between UW and UU was Dec. 3, 2016, with Utah coming away victorious with a 171-129 final.

This will be the second time they meet in Green River. The last time was Dec. 5, 2015, when UW beat the Utes 173-127.

The Pokes are coming off two losses in a tri-meet with Denver and BYU last week. They fell to BYU, 199-135, and Denver, 216-118. At the meet, Wyoming’s Quinn Cynor finished first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:36.17.

Cynor remains undefeated on the year and ranks second in the WAC with 837.20 points this season, behind UNLV’s Danny Beji with 854.60 points.