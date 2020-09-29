UW to Allow 7,000 Fans at Home Football Games

LARAMIE — Wyoming Cowboy Football is back this fall, following an announcement by the Mountain West Conference on Thursday, Sept. 24. The following information is being provided to fans in the lead up to the start of the season on Oct. 24. The 2020 Wyoming Football schedule will be a conference only schedule. That schedule will be released by the Mountain West Conference in the near future.

Working with the Wyoming Department of Health, UW Athletics will be allowed to have 7,000 fans in attendance for the season opener based on current COVID-19 data. Attendance numbers could change if the current data changes before the start of the season.

“We want to thank the Wyoming Department of Health for all their efforts in working with us to allow fans at our football games this fall,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director. “Mike Ceballos, Dr. Alexia Harrist and Stephanie Pyle at the Wyoming Department of Health have been great for us to work with in the lead up to this announcement. We all want a safe environment at our games, while still allowing for as many fans as is deemed safe.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For more information about how to purchase tickets along with other FAQs, click here.