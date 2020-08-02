UW to Host Public Meeting on Student Housing Plans

LARAMIE — Members of the public have an opportunity to learn about proposed locations for new University of Wyoming student residence and dining facilities — and provide input on the plans — during a teleconference meeting Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The session of the UW Board of Trustees’ Facilities Contracting Committee is scheduled from 2-5:30 p.m. It will air via UW’s WyoCast system at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/4a92a5b49ba141ac8194e7e42d5dc9e01d.

The Wyoming Legislature has authorized UW to issue bonds for construction of new campus housing and dining facilities, with a directive that they be constructed west of 15th Street near the Wyoming Union and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. The Board of Trustees has approved the demolition of Wyoming Hall to create space for the facilities.

At the start of Tuesday’s meeting, the pros and cons of various sites within that area will be discussed by UW’s administration and its consultants, architects and engineers, followed by discussion and questions by the Facilities Contracting Committee.

Comments and questions from the public are scheduled to be accepted from 3:30-4:30 pm, and the meeting will conclude with further discussion by the committee to develop a recommendation to the full UW Board of Trustees.

A multiphase replacement of UW’s outdated residence halls is a top construction priority of the university.