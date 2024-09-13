VA Hosts Walk-In Flu Shot Clinics for Vets

ROCK SPRINGS — A series of flu clinics aims to help veterans in Sweetwater County get protected from the illness during the upcoming flu season.

The clinics will take place Sept. 26, Oct. 10, and Oct. 24 from 1-3 p.m. at the Rock Springs VA office, located at 1401 Gateway Boulevard, Suite 1. Patients can also walk in during normal business hours.

To take part, enrolled veterans go to the VA clinic and check in at the front desk with their VA identification. Both a standard flu vaccine and a high-dose formula for people 65 and older will be available. Patients with a fever, cough, or other flu-like symptoms are encouraged not to attend the event. Attendees are also encouraged to wear shirts that allow easy access to the shoulder.

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body. The composition of flu vaccines has been updated. All flu vaccines will be designed to protect against four different flu viruses. By getting a flu shot, people will be less likely to spread flu to others. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are hospitalized with the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months or older should get a yearly flu shot. Flu can be serious among young children, older adults and those with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes.