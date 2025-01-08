Vacancy Announced as Milonas Joins Rock Springs City Council

ROCK SPRINGS –– Residents living in Ward 4 have until Jan. 21 to submit a letter of interest if they want to be considered for the now vacant Rock Springs City Council seat formerly occupied by Brent Bettolo.

The Council announced the vacancy Tuesday evening, starting a period where the Council will accept letters of interest from residents. The Council will vote to appoint a new member during its Jan. 21 meeting.

There is already interest in the position as well. Eric Bingham, the land use director for Sweetwater County, told SweetwaterNOW he intends to submit a letter to the Council. Bingham previously sought election to the Council in 2022, losing to Randy Hanson in the General Election.

Swearing In

Three Council members were sworn in during a ceremony taking place prior to the meeting. Rick Milonas, Larry Hickerson, and Rob Zotti were sworn in by Municipal Court Judge George Scott Nelson. Following his first meeting, Milonas said he’s looking forward to working with the rest of the Council. He said other members have already been helpful to his transition onto the Council.

“I’m really happy,” he said.

The Council also voted a new Council President, with Councilwoman Jeanie Demas unanimously elected to the role by the other Council members.

Photos from the swearing in ceremony are below:

Councilman Larry Hickerson is sworn in to another term with the Rock Springs City Council Tuesday night.

Rob Zotti recites the Oath of Office Tuesday night while being sworn in.