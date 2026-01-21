Vandals Damage Green River Parks

GREEN RIVER — Vandalism, illegal dumping and destructive behavior at Green River parks are costing the city money and threatening future improvements, according to the City of Green River Parks and Recreation Department.

The most recent incident occurred Jan. 16 at the newly improved parking area serving the Wilkins Peak Trail system at FMC Park. Parks and Recreation Director Katie Duncombe said a fence at the trail entrance was torn down Friday. Volunteers rebuilt the damaged section Saturday morning, only for it to be torn down again later that night.

Duncombe said FMC Park has also been impacted by illegal dumping, unauthorized camping and off-road vehicle use. Pickup trucks, Jeeps and other off-road vehicles have been driven through the area, damaging vegetation, grass and surrounding land shortly after improvements were completed.

“City parks are not race tracks or dumping grounds,” the department stated in a press release. “They are shared spaces meant for safe, responsible recreation.”

Other parks throughout Green River have also experienced vandalism in recent years, including Andrews Park, Collier Park and Expedition Island Park. Playground slides and games have been kicked out and smashed, and graffiti has been reported at multiple locations, including the rodeo grounds.

While a total cost of vandalism was not available, Duncombe said replacing a damaged slide at Andrews Park would have cost approximately $22,000. Parks and Recreation staff initially repaired the slide themselves as a cost-saving measure, but it was vandalized again. The city ultimately replaced only the lower portion of the slide for $3,300, not including labor costs.

Damaged slide at Andrews Park. Photo from The City of Green River.

Some playground features have been so extensively damaged that they were removed and not replaced because the equipment is no longer manufactured, Duncombe said.

According to the department, declining revenues, rising construction costs and limited access to replacement materials mean many vandalized amenities cannot be repaired or replaced. Parks staff are also struggling to keep up with repeated graffiti removal, illegal dumping and repairs, resulting in fewer amenities and fewer improvements for the community.

The city emphasized that its goal is not to restrict public access to parks, but to modify access where necessary to protect safety, restore natural areas and ensure long-term enjoyment. At FMC Park and throughout the park system, staff and volunteers are working to revegetate damaged areas, improve drainage and restore land impacted by misuse.

No arrests have been made in connection with the vandalism. Duncombe said the Green River Police Department is assisting as staffing allows and encouraged residents to report vandalism, illegal dumping or unsafe activity.

Residents can report incidents to Green River Dispatch or the Parks and Recreation Department.

“When park amenities are destroyed, it is not the city that loses — it is the community,” the department stated. “Protecting our parks is a shared responsibility.”