Vanessa Bloodworth (October 14, 1954 – January 23, 2026)

Vanessa Bloodworth, a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 23, 2026, at the age of 71. Born on October 14, 1954, in Staten Island, New York, Vanessa was the cherished daughter of Robert Steen Sr. and Mae Oberkirch.

Vanessa spent her later years in Rock Springs, a place she called home and found deep comfort in. Her life was marked by her incredible love and dedication to her family and her dogs, with whom she shared countless memories and joyful times.

Vanessa is survived by her two devoted daughters, Christal Davis and her husband Chris of Rock Springs, and Chandal Lee of Alabama; her stepson, Eric Butner of Oregon; and her brothers Robert Steen, Carl Steen, and Adam Steen, all of whom reside in New York. She also leaves behind a legacy of love through her grandchildren, Savannah Shaw and husband Blake, Makayla Rochester, Donovan Rochester and wife Carson, and Austin Blake Rochester and his wife Gina; as well as her precious great-grandchildren, Asher Hansford, Alice Shaw, and Chevy Shaw.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Robert Steen Sr. and Janette Oberkirch, and her son Channon Curtis, who she now joins in eternal peace.

In respecting Vanessa’s wishes, there will be no services following her cremation. Her family will honor her memory privately and cherish the moments they had with her.

Vanessa’s family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who have expressed their condolences during this time. Messages of sympathy may be sent through www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Vanessa’s warmth, kindness, and boundless love will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace, surrounded by the love and comfort of her family.