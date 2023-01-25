Variety of Weather Impacts Expected Through Friday

More strong winds and blowing snow is on the way through Friday afternoon, according to the latest Road Impact Forecast from WYDOT.

CHEYENNE — Another high-impact weather system will start making its way into the northern sections of Wyoming tonight that’s expected to create dangerous driving conditions along I-25 and I-80 by Thursday and into Friday.

Snow and slick roads will impact I-90 tonight and make it’s way toward eastern Wyoming with snow squalls and breezy winds by tomorrow.

The weather system is expected to push its way south along the I-80 corridor with 60+ mile per hour gusts and blowing snow on Thursday and Friday.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Expect some light snow and breezy conditions in the western half of the state toward the end of the week as well. Watch for road closures and up to the minute road and travel conditions by logging on to the Wyoming Department of Transportation website.

The full WYDOT Road Impact Forecast can be viewed below.