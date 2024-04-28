Vasco Continues Soccer Domination While Boys Stay Undefeated

GREEN RIVER – The Green River Soccer teams hosted the Bridger Valley teams this weekend after both Lyman and Mountain View hosted the Wolves last weekend. GRHS went undefeated last weekend in the four games and continued that streak into this week, going 8-0 for the boys and the girls combined over the last two weekends.

The action got started Friday with the Lady Wolves and the Lady Eagles. Despite a lightning delay that went on for 30 minutes, Green River took a 6-1 victory with Isa Vasco scoring five of the six total goals for GRHS and assisting Tehya Johnson on the final goal. Lyman’s lone goal came from Karly Sabey who had a hat trick last weekend in Lyman against the Lady Wolves.

Vasco and the rest of the Lady Wolves continued their domination over the valley teams with a 7-1 final soccer over Mountain View on Saturday. Vasco scored all seven goals against the Lady Buffalos including two from over 100 feet out on free kicks. Freshman Ellie Stoddard secured the lone goal for MVHS.

Combining this week’s total with last week’s, Vasco scored 24 goals and two assists, with 12 goals and one assist each weekend. For more on last weekend’s games, click here.

The Lady Wolves are now firmly in playoff contention. They currently have an 8-3 overall record and are 6-2 in conference games, placing them in a top-four spot in the 3A West as of now with two weeks of conference games still left to play.

For the GRHS boys, they stay undefeated in their conference games on the year with wins over Lyman and Mountain View this weekend.

On Friday, the boys took down Lyman 9-0, continuing their dominant and well-rounded style of play. This first win was highlighted by two goals each for Braxton Doak and Jaxson Morris. Goalkeeper Eddie Zarate not only helped complete the shutout with multiple saves, but he also knocked in a goal for himself on a penalty kick in the second half.

The boys would go on to not allow a goal the entire weekend with a 2-0 final against MVHS on Saturday. Doak and Irie Kuball knocked in the two goals for GRHS in the second half after both teams were held scoreless in the first 40 minutes.

The Wolves are now 10-1 overall and undefeated in their eight conference games on the season, placing them at the top of the 3A West.