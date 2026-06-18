Vasco Named Gatorade Wyoming Girls Soccer Player of the Year

GREEN RIVER — Green River High School senior Isabel “Isa” Vasco has added another historic achievement to her decorated athletic career, becoming the first Green River athlete in eight years to earn a Gatorade Player of the Year award. She is also the first girls soccer player in school history to receive the honor.

Gatorade announced Thursday that Vasco was selected as the 2025-26 Gatorade Wyoming Girls Soccer Player of the Year, recognizing her athletic excellence, academic achievement and community involvement.

The award marks the first time a Green River athlete has received the honor since Patrick Marchal, a standout athlete and 2018 Green River graduate, was named the Gatorade Wyoming Boys Soccer Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season.

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Vasco capped her senior season by leading the Lady Wolves to the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals. The senior striker scored 54 goals and added 10 assists as Green River finished 10-7-3. During postseason play, she scored 11 goals and recorded three assists.

A three-time First Team All-State selection, Vasco leaves Green River as the state’s all-time leading goal scorer with 224 career goals, more than doubling the previous record of 106.

“What truly distinguishes Isa is her love for the game and her desire to compete,” Green River coach Matt Robles said in a release. “She possesses a rare combination of speed, creativity, technical skill, composure, vision and finishing ability. I don’t expect to coach a player like Isabel ever again.”

Vasco’s accomplishments extend beyond the soccer field.

She was a five-time Region IV Olympic Development Program selection and also excelled on the basketball court, earning two Class 4A West Region Player of the Year honors while finishing her career as Green River’s all-time leader in points and steals.

In the classroom, Vasco maintained a weighted 4.15 grade-point average.

She has also been active in the community through 4-H, where she raises steers, and has participated in community service projects through the National Honor Society. Vasco has additionally volunteered her time as a youth soccer coach.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program annually recognizes the top high school athletes in each state and Washington, D.C., across 12 sports. Winners are selected based on athletic achievement, academic performance and exemplary character.

Vasco will continue her soccer career at the collegiate level after signing a letter of athletic aid with the University of Wyoming, where she is scheduled to join the Cowgirls program this fall.

Her selection places her among an elite group of athletes to receive the prestigious honor and further cements a legacy that already ranks among the most accomplished in Green River High School history.