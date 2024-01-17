Vaughn Earl Cross (June 6, 1931 – January 14, 2024)

Vaughn Earl Cross, 92, passed away January 14, 2024 at the Sublette County Nursing Home in Pinedale, Wyoming. He was a longtime resident of Pinedale, Wyoming and a former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Vaughn was born June 6, 1931 in Edison, Nebraska; the son of William Earl Cross and Helen Elizabeth Hays.

He attended school in Edison, Nebraska and graduated from Edison High School in 1948.

Vaughn married Lila Mae Noltie April 7, 1956 in Edison, Nebraska. She preceded him in death July 11, 2009.

He was an active member of the Air Force during the Korean War.

Vaughn was self-employed as a plumber at his business Vaughn’s Plumbing and Heating. A local company that is still in business to this very day.

He was a lifetime member of the NRA; VFW; Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation; Pope and Young Club; founder of Bowhunters of Wyoming and member of the Wyoming Wildlife Association.

Survivors include, three sons, Kevin E. Cross and wife Elizabeth “Bitsy” of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Kendall L. Cross and companion Lila Golden of Pinedale, Wyoming, Kayle D. Cross and companion Charlene “Char” Knezovich of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Lenni Laree Cross Leiting and husband Mitchell of Mesa, Arizona; two twin sisters, Sharol Ramona Cross of Lincoln, Nebraska; Sharon Neoma Cross Fluekinger of Manitowoc, Wisconsin; nine grandchildren, Kendra M. Cross; Keri L. Roberts and husband Derrick; Keaton J. Cross and companion Charlene Glen; Gavin V. Cross and wife Trista; April R. Cross; Kreston J. Cross and wife Allyson; Kourtney A. Kalista and husband Ted; Anthony M. Leiting and wife Tarsia; Haley M. Leiting and partner Danielle; twelve great-grandchildren as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Lila Mae Cross; one brother, Thomas M. Cross; sister-in-law, Dolores Cross; one brother-in-law, Eugene Fluekinger; one great-granddaughter, Peyton Cross-Kalista; and daughter-in-law, Denise M. Cross.

Following Cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.