Vaughn Long (September 17, 1944 – May 1, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Vaughn Long, 74, of Rock Springs, Wyoming passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the University of Utah Medical Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had been a longtime resident of Rock Springs and former resident of Colorado.

He was born on September 17, 1944 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Harry M. Long and Winifred I. Scott.

Mr. Long attended schools in Longmont, Colorado and was a 1962 graduate of the Longmont High School and also attended Northeast Jr. College.

He was in United States National Guard and served from July of 1965 to July of 1971.

His interests were hunting, fishing and golf.

Survivors inlude one daughter Lynn Howard and husband Mauricio of Parker, Colorado; two brothers M.E. Long and wife Terri of Loveland, Colorado and Barry Long and wife Carol of Corona, California; one grandson Mauricio Howard; his aunt and uncle Merrill and Zelma Scott; three nephews Vance, Erik and Joel and one niece Taryn.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Cremation will take place and there will be no services at his request.

