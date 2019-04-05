Vaughn’s Hiring a Plumbing Service Technician

Position Summary

The Plumbing Service Technician is primarily responsible for installing, repairing and maintaining pipes, fixtures, water heaters and other plumbing used for water distribution and waste water disposal in residential, commercial and industrial facilities. The Plumbing Service Technician position must be well organized and professional in appearance.

Key Responsibilities

1. Job and Product Knowledge

Carries out and follows through with company core values and mission statement.

Responds to phone calls quickly and professionally for prompt service.

Strives to ensure quality work at a fair and reasonable price.

Shows care and confidence in their service work.

Keeps a positive and energetic attitude no matter what the circumstance.

Maintains a willing-to-learn attitude for constant growth and prosperity.

Accurately diagnose system problems in a timely and efficient manner.

Makes it a point to keep customers up to date with job progress and any arising

conflict(s). Has a strong understanding of applicable local and international mechanical, plumbing,

and building codes. Continually strives to learn and master the systems and products being serviced.

Encourages and influences the laborer(s) working with them to ensure jobs are

completed on-time, yet up to company standards and protocol.

completed on-time, yet up to company standards and protocol. Keeps organized records of inventory and materials used on invoices.

Responsible for turning in necessary paperwork within the department in a timely and

accurate manner. Cleans up the jobsite(s) upon completed repairs and installations to leave area like it

was found, or better. Keeps vehicle clean and tidy to reflect company professionalism.

Knowledge & Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Must be self-motivated & punctual.

Must be able to manage multiple tasks and have excellent follow up skills with Customers, Purchasing Director, Project Managers, and Sales Personnel.

Must be professional and polished in appearance and speech.

Must be organized and attendant on a daily basis.

Education & Experience

At least 5 years of field experience in plumbing service

Wyoming (WAM) or National Journeyman Plumbing License

Must have a valid driver’s license. .

Physical Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions for this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the individual will be required to multitask. The employee will also be required to speak, listen, read, and drive a vehicle during their scheduled shift. Individuals must be able to stand or walk for long periods of time during a regular work day; use arms and hands to reach for, handle, and manipulate objects; lift and carry materials weighing 50 to 100 pounds; climb up and down ladders, scaffolds, and other climbing devises; carry tools and equipment; work while in stooped, kneeling, crouched, and crawling positions; work with and around sharp objects, and be able to see naturally or with correction to safely perform designated tasks on project(s) at all stages.