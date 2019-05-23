Vaughn’s Hiring Warehouse/Inventory Specialist

Position Summary

The Warehouse/Inventory Specialist is responsible for managing the daily operations of the parts department which shall include purchasing material and maintaining inventory levels to ensure the necessary departments within the company can complete their work efficiently.

This position will control the flow of product within the shipping and receiving area and be responsible for assuring on time deliveries of material for the company and its customers, and maintaining a high level of accuracy within the inventory system.

Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities

a. Provides assistance with walk-in customers, including billing.

b. Places material orders for parts and equipment.

c. Frequently tracks orders to ensure on-time deliveries.

d. Ensures staff and customers are kept up to date with material arrivals.

e. Verifies material received with packing slip.

f. Issues purchase orders and ensures invoices are received in an accurate timely manner.

g. Develops strong relationships with suppliers, subcontractors, and customers at large.

h. Continually strives to learn and master the product(s) being delivered.

i. Keeps organized files and data entry for quick and accurate reference upon receiving.

j. Creates and maintains databases and software for parts, material, and equipment.

k. Prepares materials and equipment for shipments and pickups.

l. Maintains company vehicle and equipment maintenance database.

m. Maintains an orderly warehouse.

n. Works closely with the Accounts Payable department and Service Dispatcher in the

processing of invoices.

o. Responsible for providing necessary paperwork and filing to other incorporated

departments in a timely and accurate manner.

p. Carries out and follows through with company core values and mission statement.

q. Keeps a positive and energetic attitude no matter what the circumstance.

r. Maintains a willing-to-learn attitude for constant growth and prosperity.

s. Performs other duties as assigned.

Knowledge & Skills

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

• Must know Microsoft Office products, specifically Word and Excel.

• Must be self-motivated & punctual.

• Must be able to manage multiple tasks and have excellent follow up skills both internally

and externally.

• Must be professional and polished in appearance and speech.

• Must be organized and attendant on a daily basis.

Education & Experience Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree in business or related field, or equivalent experience.

• Must have valid driver license.

• Fork Lift Certification preferred.

• At least two years of experience in shipping, receiving, or purchasing.

• Prior knowledge of materials and parts related to plumbing and HVAC preferred.

Essential Physical Requirements

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions for this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the individual will be required to multitask. The employee will also be required to speak, listen, read, and use a computer simultaneously during their scheduled shift. Individuals will be required to be mobile throughout the building. Individuals must be able to stand or walk for long periods of time during a regular work day; use arms and hands to reach for, handle, and manipulate objects; lift and carry materials weighing 50 to 100 pounds; climb up and down ladders, scaffolds, and other climbing devises; carry tools and equipment; work while in stooped, kneeling, crouched, and crawling positions; work with and around sharp objects, and be able to see naturally or with correction to safely perform designated tasks on project(s) at all stages.