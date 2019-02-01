Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. is Now Offering 24/7 Emergency Service!

Have an unexpected plumbing or heating emergency? Don’t panic!
Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating has been serving Southwest Wyoming since 1963 and are proud to announce that they now offer 24/7 emergency service!
All of Vaughn’s skilled professionals are NATE certified technician’s who are also trained and certified Carbon Monoxide & Combustion Analysts.
Rates
Standard Rates
7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Overtime Rates
Time-and-a-Half fees will apply after 4:30 p.m.
*Now accepting pre-scheduled weekend calls for Saturday and Sunday.
More Information
- Vaughn’s Pluming & Heating is a Lennox Premier Dealer, Daikin HVAC Dealer, and a Rinnai Certified Dealer.
- We are also an Authorized Service Provider for Home Depot. (Financing Available)
Paid Advertisement - This post was paid for by the business or individual represented above. We reserve the right to remove any comments. If you'd like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this, call our Advertising Team at 307-922-0700 or send us a message.