Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating Co. is Now Offering 24/7 Emergency Service!

Have an unexpected plumbing or heating emergency? Don’t panic!

Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating has been serving Southwest Wyoming since 1963 and are proud to announce that they now offer 24/7 emergency service!

All of Vaughn’s skilled professionals are NATE certified technician’s who are also trained and certified Carbon Monoxide & Combustion Analysts.

📞 Give us a call at 307-362-7550!

Rates

Standard Rates

7 days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Overtime Rates

Time-and-a-Half fees will apply after 4:30 p.m.

*Now accepting pre-scheduled weekend calls for Saturday and Sunday.

More Information

  • Vaughn’s Pluming & Heating is a Lennox Premier Dealer, Daikin HVAC Dealer, and a Rinnai Certified Dealer.
  • We are also an Authorized Service Provider for Home Depot. (Financing Available)

Contact

Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating
1130 Signal Dr. in Rock Springs
(307) 362-7550
mail@vphwyo.com

📞 Save our number. Don’t hesitate to call!

👍 Follow Vaughn’s Plumbing & Heating on Facebook

