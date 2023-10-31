Vehicle Thefts, Shooting Incidents Will be Handled in Juvenile Court

ROCK SPRINGS – Two juveniles who were alleged to have committed multiple vehicle thefts are being dealt with in juvenile court, according to the Sweetwater County Attorney’s Office.

Because the pair are juveniles, their names are not being released by law enforcement. The Sweetwater County Detention Center roster does not list the two on its website.

The pair were arrested yesterday after a series of alleged crimes that took them from Rock Springs to Green River and back. According to the Green River Police Department, the two allegedly stole a vehicle and broke into several other vehicles before locating and allegedly taking a handgun from one of the vehicles. The duo then traveled to Green River, allegedly being the cause of several property damage reports taken by the GRPD, including a hit-and-run collision at the intersection of E. Teton Avenue and Monroe Avenue, where they allegedly knocked over a stop sign. The two were also involved in two reports of shots being fired at W. 3rd N. Street and Chugwater Drive, where residential property was damaged, but no injuries took place.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Following their visit to Green River, the pair traveled back to Rock Springs where they allegedly stole a second vehicle and crashed it at the intersection of Dewer Drive and College Drive. This resulted in a foot pursuit with Rock Springs Police Department officers. The GRPD said the two were arrested and face multiple charges.

However, those charges and the court hearings won’t be public record. Sweetwater County Attorney Daniel Erramouspe said an investigation is ongoing, but the case will be handled in juvenile court and isn’t able to comment further on the case.