Velma C. McCormick (May 25, 1946 – July 2, 2024)

Velma C. McCormick, 78, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was a 50-year resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming and former resident of Missouri. She died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on Saturday, May 25, 1946, in Elsberry, Missouri; the daughter of Samuel L. Irvin, and Laura E. Hardin.

Velma attended schools in Missouri.

She married the love of her life, Kenneth W. McCormick November 20, 1965 in Louisiana, Missouri.

Velma was a beloved wife; mother; grandmother; great-grandmother; great-great grandmother; sister; and aunt. She was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking; canning; fishing; picking on her husband; gambling; and playing bingo. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and loved ones.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Kenneth W. McCormick Sr.; two sons, Kenneth W. McCormick and wife Michelle of Superior, Wyoming; William L. McCormick of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two daughters, Laura M. Hart and husband David of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Crystal Kleinlein and husband Eddie Jr. of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one sister, Alice Dawson of Louisiana, Missouri; 17 grandchildren, Billy Peterson and wife Shavis; Anna Peterson and fiancé Devin; Ben Peterson; Andrew McCormick and wife Christina; Ashley Allred and husband Conner; Chelsea McCormick; Leslie McCormick; Christopher McCormick and wife Brittnay; Nick Kleinlein and companion Harley Christiansen; Tim Kleinlein and companion Bailee Pitt; Ricky Kleinlein; several great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel L. Irvin, and Laura E. Hardin, six brothers, Sam; Delmar; Donny; Albert; Bob; Norman; two sisters, Edna and Doris and two grandchildren, Rebecca McCormick; Wyatt Kalivas; one great-grandson, William McCormick.

The family respectfully requests donations may be made in Velma’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, 2000 South Colorado Boulevard, Denver, Colorado.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 12, 2024 at 801 Mountain Springs Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Velma will be deeply missed by all who knew her. May she rest in peace.

