Verlee L. Shaw (December 31, 1926 – September 10, 2019)

GREEN RIVER — Verlee L. Shaw, 92, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her home in Green River, Wyoming surrounded by her family. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming.

Verlee was born on December 31, 1926, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Peter Stakich and Albina Menghini. She attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a graduate of Rock Springs High School.

Verlee married James B. Shaw on January 20, 1946, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and he preceded her in death on September 5, 2011, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Verlee was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. She worked at Green River Mercantile as a clerk. Verlee enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, traveling and was an avid Wyoming Cowboy fan. Verlee was actively involved in all of her children’s activities and also within her church.

Survivors include two sons; James Alvin Shaw of Torrington, Wyoming, Mark Robert Shaw and wife Debbie, three daughters; Mary Claire Shaw, Kerry Frances Shaw, Laurie Joan Shaw Harris and husband Albert all of Green River, Wyoming, one sister; Norma Jean Parr of Dana Point, California, one sister-in-law; Margaret Brandner of Las Vegas, Nevada, six grandchildren; Matthew Zupence of Green River, Wyoming, Adam Zupence of Urie, Wyoming, Rilee Shaw and wife Janie of Green River, Wyoming, Chandra Iwasaki of Westminster, Colorado, David Iwasaki of Aurora, Colorado, Ashley Iwasaki and husband Tony Soth of Aurora, Colorado, and one great-grandson; Aiden Robert Shaw; one niece Michele Moritz of Green River, Wyoming and one nephew Micah Brandner of Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband; James Shaw, two sisters; Joyce Drnas and husband Tom, Ilene in childhood, father-in-law and mother-in-law; Bert and Bessie Shaw; brother-in-law John Parr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 9:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 5:30 P.M. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the church. Interment will be held in the Riverview Cemetery.

Friends may call at the church on Friday one hour prior to the Rosary and again at the church on Saturday one hour prior to Mass.

The family respectfully requests that donations in Verlee’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 333 Broadway Street, Suite 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901 or St. Joseph’s Children’s Home, P.O. Box 1117, Torrington, Wyoming, 82240.

