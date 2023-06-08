Verna ReNee Turnbow Adams (October 12, 1937 – June 7, 2023)

Verna ReNee Turnbow Adams, 85, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. She was a resident of Wamsutter, Wyoming for the last 23 years and former resident of Green River, Wyoming; Utah; Idaho and Montana.

Ms. Turnbow was born October 12, 1937 in Coalville, Utah; the daughter of Clifford Turnbow and Grace M. Kirkham.

She attended schools in Kamas, Utah and was a 1955 graduate of South Summit High School.

ReNee married Donald Eveson Adams on November 10, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah; they were later sealed in Vernal Temple on June 12, 1998 in Vernal, Utah.

Mrs. Adams worked as a waitress for over 50 years until her retirement in 2005. She also Owned and Operated the Cowboy Café in Green River.

ReNee was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

She enjoyed, spending time with family; crocheting; knitting; cross stitching; playing card and board games; dancing and cooking. ReNee never met a stranger and loved to socialize with people, she could sit in a café and visit for hours.

Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Donald “Ducky” Adams of Wamsutter, Wyoming; two sons, Floyd Turnbow Adams of Wamsutter; Jerry Turnbow Adams and wife Joan of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one daughter, Bonnie Kay Fisher of Rock Springs; one brother, Roland Clifford Turnbow and wife Barbara of St. George, Utah; two sisters, Mirla Jean Home and husband Hap of Wanship, Utah; Barbara Johnson of Oakley, Utah; 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

ReNee was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; parents; three sisters, Beverly Magnuson; Shirlene Poster; Nina Williams; one son, Rex Turnbow Adams; one grandson, Floyd Romer Adams; one great grandson, Justin Robles.

The family respectfully requests donations in ReNee’s memory be made to Hospice of Sweetwater County, 303 Broadway Street, Suit 220, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Avenue, Green River, Wyoming. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services.

