Verner (Doc) Fred Dockter (April 4, 1935 – June 21, 2025)

Verner (Doc) Fred Dockter, 90, of Thermopolis, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2025. He was a 30 year resident of Thermopolis.

Doc was born in New Rockford, ND on April 4, 1935 to Friedrich (Fred) C. Dockter and Regina Buchfink.

Doc served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Arizona and served as a helicopter mechanic.

Doc married Wyona (Marie) Garretson on March 6, 1961 in Sheridan, after getting a job at the Mountain Bell Telephone company and traveling around Wyoming. Together they had a loving family with two sons and two daughters. The family continued to move around Wyoming and southern Montana as Doc continued to work for Mountain Bell.

After living in Wyoming for almost 50 years, Doc and Marie bought an old school bus, packed it full of possessions, and used it to move to Lucerne Valley, CA to be close to family. Once there, Doc converted the bus into a portable workshop that he used to build their new home with the help of family and friends. During their stint in California, Doc worked at a grocery store for a change of pace from working for the telephone company.

Doc and Marie ended up in Thermopolis, 10 years later, returning to their home state for a quiet retirement. He worked for RT Communications for a time, officially retiring in the mid 2000s. Marie preceded him in death in 2011 following a lengthy illness.

He met Laura Harvey around 2014 and knew that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with her. They got married on December 8, 2014 and spent a decade together in their home in Thermopolis.

Doc had a wonderful sense of humor with an undercurrent of mischief. He loved spending time with family and friends. He always enjoyed building things, such as tables, wall hangings, gazebos and workshops.

Doc was a devout lutheran and had a loving relationship with our Lord Jesus Christ. He spent much of his free time studying his Bible.

Doc was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Regina; first wife, Wyona Marie; siblings Marvin, Violet, Joann, Jean and Donald; daughter Debbie Batzloff; son-in-law Jerry Batzloff and daughter-in-law Carol Dockter.

Doc is survived by his wife Laura; Sons, Brett Dockter of Rock Springs, David Dockter of Vernal, UT; Daughter, Ronda (Ken) Hahn of Ault, CO; step-sons, Kenny Harvey of Thermopolis, Wesley Harvey of Thermopolis, and Harold Havey of El Reno, OK; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and services were held graveside at Monument Hill Cemetery, Thermopolis, on July 11, 2025 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Hot Springs County Senior Center, P.O. Box 747, 206 Senior Ave, Thermopolis, WY 82443. (307) 864-2151