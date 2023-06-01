Vernocia Evelyn Shupe (October 30, 1928 – May 7, 2023)

Vernocia Evelyn Shupe, a loving, wise, and kind woman, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Born on October 30, 1928, in Hay Springs, Nebraska, Vernocia was the daughter of the late Leland D. Dotson and Josephine Dober.



Vernocia was a proud graduate of Hay Springs High School. After graduation, she began her long and dedicated career at JC Penny, where she worked for 32 years before retiring in 1992. Her commitment to her work and her colleagues was evident in the lasting friendships she formed and the positive impact she had on those around her.



In addition to her professional life, Vernocia was a devoted wife to the late Duane A. Shupe, and together they raised two loving sons, Douglas Duane Shupe and Kim Alan Shupe. Vernocia was an exceptional mother, providing her children with the guidance, support, and love they needed to succeed in life. Her legacy lives on through her sons, who will always cherish the memories they shared and the lessons she taught them.



Vernocia’s interests were as diverse as they were enjoyable. She was a dedicated member of the Bridge Club, where she spent countless hours playing cards, laughing, and forming lifelong friendships. As an active member of the Union Pacific Railroad Old Timers, Vernocia shared her passion for history and the railroad with others who shared her enthusiasm. Her love for antiques was evident in her carefully curated collection, which she was always eager to share with family and friends.



One of Vernocia’s favorite pastimes was attending garage sales, where she could often be found searching for hidden treasures and unique finds. She also enjoyed playing the slots in Wendover, where her luck and persistence paid off when she hit it big, a moment she fondly remembered and often shared with others.



Vernocia will be remembered for her warm heart, her wise counsel, and her unwavering kindness. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her memory will live on in the hearts and lives of her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Darold and Leo Dotson, sister Phillis Fitzgerald, and her husband Duane in 2015.

Vernocia is survived by son Douglas Shupe, wife Judith, their children Rachael, and Justin Shupe of Sydney Australia; son Kim Shupe, wife Lucy, their children Kelly Hiel (Rodney) grandchildren Eric and Emily Heil of Pocatello Idaho; Erin (Carmen) Phoenix grandchildren Ian, Jeffery, Caden, Zach and Megan; Kimberly Schuman (Ryan) grandchildren Haley, Alan, and Patrick of Cheyenne; Katherine Graham (Blair) grandchild William, Belair Maryland; and her beloved sister Dorothy (Wayne) Munson, Reliance South Dakota.

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Crandall Funeral Home in Evanston, viewing will be one hour prior to service. Interment will be at Evanston City Cemetery. Please visit www.crandallfh.com to share a special memory with the family and sign the online guestbook.