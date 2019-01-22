Vernon Gary Robertson (January 21, 1948 – January 19, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Vernon “Vern” Gary Robertson, 70, of Rock Springs died Saturday, January 19, 2019 at IMC Hospital, Salt Lake City, Utah after short illness.

He was born January 21, 1948 in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Joseph “Joe” and Alice Robertson. He graduated from Rock Springs High School with the class of 1966. He married Margaret “Peggy” Joan Mahaney April 29, 1977 in Elko, Nevada.

He was a member of the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs. He worked in the warehouse at FMC for 38 years and retired several years ago.

He was an avid Packers fan and also loved camping, 4 wheeling, fishing, Elvis, and spending time with his kids and grandkids.

Survivors include his brother Richard Robertson; son Jack Robertson and wife Arjay Smith of Salt Lake City; daughters Tammy Robertson Callahan and husband Doug of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and Kristina Jereb and husband Chris of Rock Springs; grandchildren Blaine Porter, Victoria Porter, Kadenza Mallan, Aidan Mallan, and Kyrie Jereb; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Peggy, brother Joey Robertson, parents, and grandchild Evelyn “Evie” Porter.

Cremation has taken place at Fox Crematory in Rock Springs. Memorial services will be held at the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 (old building) in Rock Springs Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 4-7 pm.

