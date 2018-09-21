Vernon “Jimmy” Martin (September 16, 1956 – September 14, 2018)

GREEN RIVER– Vernon J “Jimmy” Martin 61 of Green River, Wyoming passed away September 14, 2018 at the University of Utah medical center in Salt Lake City, Utah, following a lengthy illness.

He was a long time resident of Green River and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Martin was born in Clarksville, Arkansas on September 16, 1956 to Bessie Lucile Duffy and Olen Leslie Martin. He later moved to Rock Springs. He married Theresa Gipson (Bard) in 1981 and they later divorced.

Jimmy was employed at Zumbrennen tire in Green River until he became ill in 2016.

Jimmy was a very hard worker, had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need, he was genuinely a good soul.

Jimmy enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, watching football, a nice cold beer, and participating in the demolition derby in his younger years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and Jimmy especially enjoyed spending time with his grandson Effren and watching him play sports.

Survivors include one daughter Misty Dornhecker and husband Travis of Rock Springs, WY, one son, Vernon James Martin Jr of SD, one grandson, Effren Dornhecker, one step grandson, Braylin Hodges of Dallas, OR, one sister, Linda Gardiner of Grand Junction, CO, His mother -in- law Sharon Pindell of Rock Springs and his sister-in-law Karen Pindell-Bittner also of Rock Springs, WY, and several aunt, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brother, Steve Martin, his sister Dawnie Lund, His niece Jami Weybright.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of life on October 6, 2018 at 2 pm at the Eagles in Green River, WY.