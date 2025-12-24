Vernon Lee Slater (September 5, 1947 - December 22, 2025).

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Vernon Lee Slater, a cherished husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, who departed from this world on Monday, December 22, 2025, at the age of 78. Born on September 5, 1947, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, Vernon was the beloved son of Russ Slater and Irene Ranta.

Vernon spent his life in Rock Springs, a place he called home and where he made countless cherished memories. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1966, a proud moment that marked the beginning of a life filled with adventure, dedication, and love.

On March 13, 1970, Vernon married the love of his life, Cheryl Garetto, in their hometown. Together, they built a beautiful family and shared over five decades of love and partnership. Vernon was the proud father of Jack Slater and wife Emmi, and Tara Slater, all residing in Rock Springs. His legacy lives on in his four treasured grandchildren: Ryan Reinhart, Joshua Reinhart, Lynlee Slater, and Jonas Slater.

Vernon honorably served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War, a testament to his bravery and dedication. After his service, he embarked on a long and fulfilling career as a miner, dedicating 42 years to the field before retiring on September 30, 2014.

A true outdoorsman, Vernon found joy in fishing, hunting, backpacking, and camping. Certified as an underwater diver and passionate about prospecting, he embraced the wonders of nature. He was a phenomenal hunter and spent countless hours exploring the great outdoors, often with his family by his side.

Vernon was deeply committed to his faith and dedicated much of his time to the Jehovah’s Witness congregation, participating in door-to-door ministry and community activities.

He is survived by his devoted wife Cheryl Slater, his son Jack Slater and wife Emmi, his daughter Tara Slater, his sisters Regina Harrison and Teresa Slater, and his adoring grandchildren. Vernon also leaves behind several nieces and nephews who will forever hold him close in their hearts.

Vernon was preceded in death by his parents, Eurcell Slater and Irene Ranta; his step-mother Frances Stokes; and his sisters Pam Anderson, Susan Evans, and Marsha Worek.

Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 150 Mesa Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming, where family and friends will gather to honor and remember the remarkable life of Vernon Lee Slater.

Those wishing to express condolences may do so at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Vernon Lee Slater will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his spirited love for the outdoors, and his steadfast faith. His gentle spirit and kind heart touched the lives of many, and he will be deeply missed but never forgotten.