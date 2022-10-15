Veteran Drive-thru Flu Clinics Have Been Scheduled

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs VA Clinic team is holding a Veteran drive-thru flu clinic Oct. 20, from 1-3 p.m. In addition to the standard flu vaccine, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot. Please note, COVID-19 booster shots will not be available during this drive-thru event. Veterans interested in scheduling a COVID-19 booster should call the clinic for availability at (866) 381-2830.

To take part in the drive-thru flu clinic, enrolled Veterans simply come to the Rock Springs VA Clinic at 1401 Gateway Blvd, then follow the signs and cones in the parking lot. Veterans who have a fever, cough or any other flu-like symptoms should not attend this event. Attendees should consider wearing a shirt with easy access to the shoulder.

Veterans with questions are encouraged to call the clinic.

Why get a Flu Shot now?

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body. The composition of flu vaccines has been updated. All flu vaccines will be designed to protect against four different flu viruses. By getting a flu shot, you will be less likely to spread flu to others. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are hospitalized with the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months or older should get a yearly flu shot. Flu can be serious among young children, older adults and those with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes.

For answers to common questions and misunderstandings about the flu, go to following CDC site.