Veterans Crisis Line Number Could Help Anyone in Crisis

ROCK SPRINGS — How many numbers do you have in your phone?

Do you have space for one more that could be the lifeline for someone in crisis?

That lifeline, 1-800-273-8255 is a national lifeline manned 24 hours a day for those who may be overwhelmed by life’s struggles and are thinking about hurting themselves.

You may never need it, but if you do, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs is urging everyone to save the number in their telephone.

So how does the Veterans Crisis Line actually work? While the 800 number is a national resource for anyone, callers simply press “1” to connect to the Veterans Crisis Line.

Responders, many of whom are veterans themselves, are available to talk to veterans or anyone concerned about a veteran.

The phone call is confidential and available 365 days a year. One number, potentially helping anyone in crisis.

The Sheridan VA Health Care System serves veterans across 75% of Wyoming and the Rocky Mountain Region, with sites around the state.

Please call the 800 number if you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help.