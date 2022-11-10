Veterans Day Ceremonies, Free Meals Scheduled

SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County is recognizing and honoring all veterans by hosting numerous ceremonies and providing free breakfasts and lunches to those who have served our country.

Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, those who are living and those who passed away, but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country during war or peacetime.

Rock Springs

The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 in Rock Springs will not only be offering a free breakfast to veterans on Friday, November 11, they will be conducting several ceremonies to honor those who have served or are currently serving. The breakfast will start being served at 7 a.m. on Friday by the Sons of the American Legion Sq #24. Breakfast will continue to be served in the Gunyan Hall at 543 Broadway until the food is gone.

Five ceremonies are scheduled to take place in Rock Springs on Veterans Day.

The first ceremony will start around 8 a.m. in front of the flag at the American Legion, 551 Broadway St.

The second ceremony is set for 8:30 a.m. at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery, 800 Thompson St.

The third ceremony is set for 9 a.m. at Sage View Care Center, 1325 Sage St. (This is a flag ceremony)

The fourth ceremony will take place around 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Park, 100 N Side Belt Loop.

The fifth will take place around 12:30 pm at Dear Trail Assisted Living, 2360 Reagan Ave.

All ceremony times are tentative as the same group will be going from location to location to conduct the memorials.

The Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is handing out to-go meals on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m. for all veterans and one guest. Pick up the meals in the back of the specialty clinics at the entrance to the Sweetwater Regional Cancer Center, 1180 College Drive.

Green River

A Veterans Day program will take place at the Lincoln Middle School auditorium at 11 am on Friday. All veterans are invited to attend.

On Saturday, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 312 will be serving a free pancake breakfast to veterans and their families from 8-10 a.m, at American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, 38 N. Center St. Green River.