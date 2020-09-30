GREEN RIVER — The 4th Annual Veterans Freedom Race is scheduled take place on November 7.

The Veterans Freedom Run/Walk recognizes those who have served the United States and is a special day for all those who have served our country for our “freedom.”

Both races will begin at 9:30 am and are professionally timed. It will start and finish at the American Legion Tom Whitmore, Post 28 on Center Street across the Viaduct Bridge and along the Green River Greenbelt. A special flag presentation from the Green River Fire Department will take place at the finish line. Medals will be given to the top 3 finishers of the 5k and 10k races.

The veterans 1 mile starts at 11 am. We invite everyone and especially our Veterans and their families to listen to our Green River High School band. Those participating in this event, will be led by the Boy Scout Troop 312 Color Guard onto Flaming Gorge and back to the American Legion. Participants will also have a special escort by the Green River Girl Scouts.

All proceeds from the event will go to help provide food for our local veterans during the holiday season.

This is a community event for all ages to enjoy. The online registration deadline is November 6. To register visit the website www.runnercard.com