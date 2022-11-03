Veterans Invited to Telephone Town Hall to Discuss PACT Act

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System is hosting a telephone town hall on Tuesday, November 8, at 5 p.m. for veterans, their families, and caregivers to hear about the recently signed PACT Act legislation.

“The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It was named in honor of Sgt. First Class Heath Robinson, a decorated combat medic who died from a rare form of lung cancer,” the press release states.

“This historic legislation will help deliver more timely benefits and services to more than 5 million veterans—across all generations—who may have been impacted by toxic exposures while serving our country,” according to the Sheridan VA Public Affairs office.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The information will be presented by VA leadership from the Sheridan and Cheyenne VA Health Care Systems and the Veterans Benefits Administration. Many Veterans enrolled in the VA will receive automated calls informing them of the event the day prior on November 7 and then one to join it at the time of the event. However, anyone can join by calling 833-380-0708 on Tuesday at 5 p.m.