Veterans’ Walk from Veteran’s Park to Post 24

Veterans Walk color guard formation

ROCK SPRINGS — The American Legion Post 24 and volunteers participated in the Veterans’ Walk Saturday morning from Veterans’ Park in Rock Springs to Post 24.

The walk is held every May on the third Saturday. It involved safety vehicles, a color guard, and a Barbecue held after the walk. When the participants walked by the Pickin’ Palace, Zephyr Gray played the national anthem. The Post 24 sponsored Stallions baseball team, Rock Springs High School drum line, the Army National Guard Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) unit who donated food, and the Marine Corps recruiting office volunteered for the event.

