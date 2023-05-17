Veterinarian Services Will be Provided at Animal Control Shelter

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs City Council unanimously approved entering into a memorandum of understanding with the Wyoming Veterinary Center (WVC) to provide services at the Animal Control Shelter.

No comments were made on this issue before the vote was taken.

Under the MOU, “WVC agrees to provide vaccinations to specified animals within the city Animal Control Shelter on a needed basis. Medical care or concerns may be brought forth during the visit, but if additional care is needed, an appointment with the veterinarian should be scheduled.”

The MOU goes on to state “The City agrees to pay for antibiotics, surgical waste, medically necessary doctor-approved procedures and medications, including those for small wounds, respiratory infections, and vaccinations, to include rabies and one dose of DA2PPV or RCP, if not already administered.”

Additional vaccinations, services, or medications will not be paid for by the city if it is not included in the MOU.

See the document below, for the complete MOU.

Other Business

A restaurant liquor license by Phuong V. Nguyen, doing business as Hot Pot, located at 1571 Dewar Drive #103 in Rock Springs was approved after no public comments were made.

No comments were made on the proposed revision of Chapter 13 of the City’s Ordinances, including sign regulations, mini-warehouse regulations, and adjustment of accessory building and garage door language. The ordinance was read for the first time and will require two more readings to pass.

The Rock Springs Police Department received permission to apply for a Bulletproof Vest grant. The grant would provide partial funding for the replacement of expiring vests and new armor for newly hired personnel.

The Council also approved a service agreement between the City of Rock Springs Police Department and Motorola Solutions to maintain and support the department’s WatchGuard cameras.