Vicki Ann Court Baker (March 4, 1954 – August 14, 2025)

Vicki Ann Court Baker, 71, passed away at her home in Rock Springs, on August 14, 2025. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho on March 4, 1954, the daughter of George Edward Probart and Betty Lou (Schlehuber).

Vicki graduated from the Pocatello High School with the class of 1972 and moved to Rock Springs in 1973. She married Henry “Tommy” Baker in Rock Springs, in 2001. Vicki worked as a telephone operator and for Lincare Home Oxygen until her retirement. She was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Vicki was a creative soul who took joy in the simple yet profound pleasures of life, like going to yard sales, and crafting. Her talented hands could turn any ordinary object into a treasure. Vicki’s thoughtful nature was evident in her passion for cooking as well. She believed in the transformative power of her homemade chicken noodle soup, and nothing brought her more joy than to see her family gathered around the table, sharing food and laughter.

Survivors include her husband Henry “Tommy”; son Justin Martinez and wife Tandi; daughters Kimberly Martinez, Nicole Osborn; sister Karen Carlson and husband Ken; grandchildren Shelby Rackley and husband Connor, Austin Martinez, Maycee Carley and significant other Travis Crane, Kailee Osborn, Devin Osborn; great grandchildren Elyce Rackley, Bridger Rackley, Jaxson Crane; as well as several cousins, nieces, and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents George and Betty Probart; grandparents; sister Brenda Vieyra; nieces Tiffanie Mallea, Annette Trujillo; and son-in-law Gary Osborn.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, August 23, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3315 White Mountain Blvd, Rock Springs, WY.