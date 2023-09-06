Vicki Schweizer (December 24, 1948 – August 30, 2023)

Vicki Schweizer passed away on August 30, 2023 in Grand Junction, Colorado due to heart complications.

She was born December 24, 1948 to Edward (Chuck) Bradford and Violet Bradford in Defiance, Ohio. Vicki lived in Green River, Wyoming for 30 years before moving to Grand Junction where she spent the last 17 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother James Bradford.

Vicki is survived by her husband of 44 years Richard (Doc) Schweizer; two sons: Bradley Wilson and wife Bernadette of Rock Springs, WY and Jeffrey Wilson and fiancé Sheila of Lakeland, FL; four grandchildren: Derek Wilson of Van Wert, OH, Trenton Wilson of Saratoga, WY, Braden Wilson, and Julia Glassner both of Las Vegas, NV; Bradford and Schweizer family in Ohio: Hope Bradford, Kay (Craig Klopfleich), Nancy Porter, Peg (Ken Yarnell), Dean (Norma) Schweizer, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.