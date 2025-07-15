Vicky Ann Baucum (April 8, 1948 - July 5, 2025).

Vicky Ann Baucum, 77, of Bear River, passed away July 5, 2025, surrounded by her family at Evanston Regional Hospital.

Vicky was born April 8, 1948, in Merkel, Texas to Elvis and Sue (Cole) Rodgers. The family moved to Anson, Texas where her family farmed in the surrounding area. She attended school in Anson.

She married Don Baucum in 1968. They lived in Sweetwater, Texas and worked in the oilfield, then moved to Utah in 1974 and then to Wyoming in 1989.

Vickey worked many years for Schwans in Rock Springs and the US Postal Service and in all four offices around Baggs. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. She was always working in her yard and was the happiest when she was doing things with her family. She will be remembered for her infectious laugh, her unwavering love, and her generous spirit.

Vickey is survived by her husband, Don of Bear River, sons, Arnold “Maedgen” (Toni) of Rock Springs and Jason (Amy) of Boyd, Texas, brother, David Rodgers of Breckenridge, Texas, eight grandchildren, Jesse, Joey, Haylee, Deven, Alexis, Bryson, Brenden and Samantha, and seven great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Christy King and two sons, Mitchell and Kenny Baucum.

Vicky will be returned to her home in Texas for inurnment at a later date.