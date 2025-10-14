Victims Identified in Fatal Oct. 8 Collision

GREEN RIVER — The owner of a Sweetwater County real estate business was identified as the person who died following a fatal pedestrian versus vehicle collision Oct. 8 near Lincoln Middle School.

A post on the All Star Real Estate Facebook page identifies Kim Stratton as the person killed in the collision, while her husband Colt Stratton suffered multiple broken bones in his legs and was flown to Salt Lake City for treatment.

Criminal charges are under consideration as part of the Green River Police Department’s investigation, though charges might not be filed depending on the investigation’s outcome.

GRPD Chief Shaun Strulaugson said the department is considering possible criminal charges as part of the investigation, noting that there are laws specifically applicable to vehicle crashes. However, he said a criminal angle isn’t the only aspect of the investigation and the GRPD would only file a charge if they find something to support it.

The incident occurred outside the Sweetwater Bowl youth football game between the eighth-grade A teams from Rock Springs Junior High and Lincoln Middle School. Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Superintendent Scott Cooper said the district has responded with an all-hands-on-deck response with school counselors for kids who may have witnessed the crash or its aftermath. He said the response has gone well and wasn’t aware of any emergencies that school counselors responded to.

Cooper also said the district is speaking with city officials about improving safety at the Monroe Avenue crosswalk where the collision occurred, suggesting better lighting and signs could be utilized in the area.