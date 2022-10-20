Victor Hiler State Farm Insurance Makes Donation to BackPack Food Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Victor Hiler State Farm Insurance recently made a generous donation to The Giving Back Program (aka the BackPack food program) ran by Rock Springs High School (RSHS) Health Academy students.

At the beginning of the school year, the program was seeking donations from the community and its businesses. Victor Hiler State Farm Insurance stepped up to the plate, donating over $2,000 worth of food on a recent trip to the grocery store.

Instead of cutting a straight check or dropping off the food himself, Hiler invited four RSHS students involved with the program to participate in shopping for the food with his staff. Easton Kopp, Brena Franklin, Shelby Schoenfeld and Kristie Holden were among the students who split up into teams with the staff for a friendly competition to see who could obtain the most food using the allotted funds they were given.

After it was all said and done, Kopp and Tracie Seavers came out on top with the best bang for their buck.

How You Can Get Involved

Donations are still needed and greatly welcomed. This particular program is designed to provide children with food insecurities with three meals each day over the weekend.

Any businesses or individuals interested in helping out with this program can contact the RSHS Health Academy.