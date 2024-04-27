Victor James “Jimmy” Nelson (March 2, 1945-February 25, 2024)

Victor James “Jimmy” Nelson, 78, passed on Sunday, February 25, 2024, in Plains, Montana.

Jimmy was born on March 2, 1945, in Browning, Montana. At the age of 21, Jimmy went to work on the rigs in Alaska on the N Slope, starting his career in the oil patch. He started out as a worm, ending as a tool pusher. Jim loved the rigs! Jim lived more than 20 years in Wyoming and in 1996 his career ended when he had his first stroke. Jim had taken his crew to work, knowing he wasn’t feeling right, then took himself to the Worland hospital and was then transferred to the Billings, Montana hospital. Jimmy suffered another stroke in 2019.

He is survived by his longtime friend and loving companion, Pat Whitford; brothers, Denny Nelson (Ellen) and Andy Nelson (Jackie Loring); sisters, Debby Goodspeed (Mitch), Brenda Nelson and Becky Campbell (Lester Potter); children, Grant and Alecia and their children; numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great.

Preceded in death mother, Hazel Campbell; father, Victor A. Nelson; sister Kerma Phippen; and brothers, Sam and Mike Harris.

Graveside services were held Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at Crown Hill Cemetary in Cut Bank, Montana. Jimmy’s ashes were spread at Four Horn Lake as he wished.