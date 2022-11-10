Victoria Jo Brunette (July 2, 1960 – October 31, 2022)

Victoria Jo Brunette 62, passed away October 31, 2022 after a courageous battle with Cancer.

She passed away surrounded by her mom, sisters and niece Lari.

Vicki was born in Rock Springs Wyoming July 2, 1960. She attended schools and lived in Rock Springs for all of her teenage and early adult years and still visited her friends and family often throughout her life. Vicki eventually moved to Casper where she met the love of her life, Jim Brunette and they had one son together.

Vicki loved horses and dogs. She worked and trained with them, and photographed them every opportunity she got. She also enjoyed going on Cruises and trips with her family, spending time outdoors, snorkeling, knee boarding, and watching Gibbs on NCIS.

She is survived by her son Brandon Brunette, partner Mia and her Grandson Keane of Casper, Wyoming, Mother Josephine Portillo, sisters, Susan Brown and husband Bryon and Pam Fletcher all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Michele Moseley and husband Randal of E Wenatchee, Washington, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Vicki was greeted in heaven by her Lord and Savior, her beloved grandparents, her FGAB, niece Ashley, her brother-in-law Kevin and many other beloved family members.

Cremation has taken place; A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m.Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Gunyan Hall, 543 Broadway Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Services in Casper are pending with the scattering of cremated remains to follow.

