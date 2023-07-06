Victoria S. Madura (November 13, 1968 – July 2, 2023)

Victoria S. Madura, 54, of Green River, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, July 2, 2023, while surrounded by her loving family.

Victoria was born to Ed and Marilyn Evans on November 13, 1968, in Vernal, Utah.

With her family, Victoria moved to Rock Springs in 1971 where she attended Roosevelt Elementary School, East Junior High School, and Rock Springs High School. Following high school, Victoria obtained her Certified Nurse Assistant Certification and worked as a CNA at Castle Rock Convalescent Center and later at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County as she enjoyed taking care of others. Victoria also worked as a pre-school Teacher with the Childhood Development Center in Rock Springs where she cherished the opportunity to interact with and influence children.

In 2004, Victoria went to work for Williams Company as a Natural Gas Measurement Analyst. Victoria attended Western Wyoming Community College and earned her Associate of Arts in Business Administration, and an Associate of Science in Oil and Gas Technologies, in 2008. She continued her education with an emphasis in accounting and later became a Project Controls Analyst for Williams.

During her 19 years with Williams Company, Victoria enjoyed the relationships she had with her team members and associates. She earned several certifications, recognitions, and promotions as she always loved to challenge herself by learning new things and taking on new projects. At the time of her passing, Victoria was in the process of pursuing her bachelor’s degree in business administration and hoped to retire from Williams within the next 10 years.

Victoria met her “True Companion”, William “Bill” Madura, in Rock Springs. They were married on July 14, 2007, in Green River and combined their families of four beautiful children. Victoria dearly loved her three daughters and one son and made it her life’s mission to ensure that they were continually surrounded with love and affection, and that they had everything any child might need or want, regardless of the personal sacrifice necessary to provide it. Victoria was the affectionate bond of the family, always putting the interests of Bill and the kids before her own.

Victoria had many interests which included anything outdoors; she loved camping with her family and friends, driving her Jeep with the top down, exploring the landscape while hiking, biking, running, paddle-boarding, off-roading, or taking photographs. She loved to travel, whether flying to cities around the world, or driving in her motorhome through the mountains to a country music festival, Victoria loved to listen to all kinds of music, often dancing the night away.

When she was relaxing, Victoria was reading a book, watching baseball with husband, Bill, tending to her flowers, playing with her Bassett Hounds, our just enjoying her beautiful yard. She loved everything red; her Jeep, her shoes, her coat, her roses, and her favorite flowers were red Gerber Daisies. Victoria found comfort in her faith, she often prayed, usually for the health, safety, and well-being of family and friends. Her greatest passion was taking care of other people.

Victoria found a purpose volunteering with local charitable organizations, often participating in fundraisers, serving at community functions, handing out food at local food drives, or helping her husband coach youth sports. Dearest to her heart were Victoria’s five beautiful grandchildren. She lived to spend time with her grandchildren, reading, crafting, baking, feeding them, holding them, or even just changing their diapers. “Narny”, as they called her was always playing on the floor or in the back yard with them, cooking with a grand baby on her hip, chasing them around the house, helping them make a mess, or cleaning it up, attending their school functions, or taking them on adventures. Victoria was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was cherished by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her husband William (Bill) Madura of Green River, WY; mother Marilyn Evans of Rock Springs, WY; son Will Madura of Belvidere, IL; daughters Jennifer Evans of Rock Springs, WY, Stacie Madura of Green River, WY, Alexandra Madura of Madison, WI; brothers Ed Evans of Rock Springs, WY, Clint Evans of Rock Springs, WY; sisters JoAnna Robinson of Green River, WY, Sandi Crews of Taylor, UT; grandchildren Carlos, Alicia, Seidon, Kadin, Paxton; seven aunts; two uncles; 16 nieces; eight nephews; as well as many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father Ed Evans, brother Danny Evans, maternal grandparents Jean and Horace Ainge, paternal grandparents Floyd and Sylvia Evans, and grandson Danny Larsen.

A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, July 14, 2023 at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the First Assembly of God Church, 1380 Hitching Post Dr, Green River, WY.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.