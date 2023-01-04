VIDEO: Bad Reputation

The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, created Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition.

Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories of loving and living in the region.

One of those willing to share his experience was Clayton Flint, who describes working for the wind turbine industry. He said despite what people may think, wind turbines are not big “bird chopping machines,” they don’t run on diesel, and all of the power doesn’t go to California.

A native Wyomingite, Flint lives in Fort Bridger where he works in wind turbine maintenance. A Navy veteran, he’s married with three children and serves on the board of the annual Fort Bridger Rendezvous Association.

Watch Flint’s story below. Video courtesy of Powder River Basin Resource Council Wyoming Voices Project. More videos can be found on Powder River’s YouTube Channel.