VIDEO: Batting Against the Odds

When the 2020 baseball season seemed out of reach due to COVID-19 concerns, many individuals stepped up to make the season possible. From league officials around the state to parents, there was an overwhelming amount of support to see the boys play this year.

For several members of Archie Hay Post 24 American Legion Baseball, baseball means more than just a game. The opportunity to put on a mitt and play the sport they love with their best friends one last time is enough of a reason for them to cherish this baseball season.

This is their story and their shared passion.

