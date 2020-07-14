VIDEO: Camera Catches UTV Fly End-Over-End Through Rock Springs Neighborhood

A video shared by a worried, Rock Springs home owner with the caption “Are you okay??” was posted online this week.

In the video, captured right before 1:00 a.m. on July 10, 2020, a side-by-side (or UTV) can be seen flying down a residential road in Rock Springs near the area of Daytona and Scott.

Suddenly, the UTV hits the brakes and tries to make a tight turn at high speed, sending the vehicle end-over-end multiple times in a dangerous crash, landing on its top.

Speaking with the home owner that had access to the video, the rider did eventually crawl out and was able to recover the vehicle from the scene.

Please drive safe!