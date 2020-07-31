VIDEO: Investigation Into Wyoming Poaching Tip Reveals Rare Bobcat Predation of Deer

Originally reported by Oil City News — Brendan LaChance

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Game & Fish Department said on Friday, July 31 that a deer which initially appeared may have been poached turns out to have been killed by a bobcat.

“Last month, Worland Game Warden Matt Lentsch received a Stop Poaching tip reporting a headless deer carcass located between Manderson and Basin,” Game & Fish said. “When Lentsch arrived at the location, he discovered a deer carcass with the head intact, but partially buried with dirt and vegetation, making it appear the deer was headless.”

But Lentsch observed bobcat tracks near the “partially cached carcass.” He determined that the bobcat had killed the deer and that illegal human activity was not responsible.

The deer’s carcass was found partially buried, making it appear headless. (Wyoming Game and Fish Department)

“It is not every day that a bobcat takes a mature deer down,” Lentsch said in the Game & Fish release. “The deer was an adult doe mule deer in what seemed to be good health.”

Lentsch also set up a trail camera to monitor the carcass on the night he investigated the scene. That video captured the bobcat returning to feed on the deer. Game & Fish shared footage from that video on their Youtube channel:

NOTE: The incident referred to in this story is separate from a suspected buck mule deer poaching case in the Worland area ,which Game & Fish said likely occurred over the Fourth of July weekend.