[VIDEO] Josh Allen Celebrates Big Win by Throwing Game Ball to Mom

MIAMI, Fl. – Former Wyoming Cowboy quarterback and current Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen has been one of the most talked about players through the first two weeks of the National Football League season.

His Bills are 2-0 and Josh has put up some big stats in both wins. This Sunday, Buffalo beat the Miami Dolphins 31-28. Allen had a monster game, throwing for 417 yards and recording 4 touchdown passes.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, many NFL stadiums are not allowing any fans in the building while others, like Miami, are allowing a select few including player guests.

Allen’s parents traveled from California to Miami to cheer for their son. After the game Josh threw the game ball to his mom.

The Bills host the Los Angeles Rams next Sunday.