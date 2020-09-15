VIDEO: Motorcycle Riders Caught Harassing Bison in Yellowstone National Park

ViralHog

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Yellowstone National Park is known for drawing crowds of visitors from all over the world to see its beautiful scenery and wildlife.

Yet, despite warnings signs all over the park informing visitors to maintain a safe distance from the wildlife, some visitors chose to do the opposite.

ViralHog received and uploaded this video over the weekend. It shows motorcyclists getting dangerously close to the animals by driving with them off of the road. The video was reportedly taken on Friday, September 11.

This video does contains some inappropriate language.

