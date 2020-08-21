VIDEO: Sparks Ignite Fire After Hunter’s Arrow Ricochets Off Rock

A fire began after an arrow hit a rock while a group of hunters were tracking an antelope. Photo courtesy of That's Bowhunting YouTube video.

Some stories you have to see to believe.

JC, John and Roylee, three hunters who were stalking a buck antelope on opening day in Wyoming didn’t expect the unexpected. After JC missed a shot to take down his antelope, the arrow ricocheted off a rock causing sparks to ignite a fire. JC knocked another arrow as the buck went right and took another shot, not immediately noticing as flames grew behind him.

The group of hunters quickly put out the fire before the blaze grew out of control.

You can watch the full video below:

